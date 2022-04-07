videos

Inside RRR 1000 crore Success Party with SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and more

'RRR' was released on 25th March 2022. The main cast of the movie has joined SS Rajamouli for the success celebration last Night i.e. 6th April 2022. In the video let's watch the who else appeared in the celebration.

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 7, 2022 4:15 PM IST

RRR Success Party: Director SS Rajamouli and main cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR's 'RRR' has crossed Rs 1000 crore collections mark at the global box office. Jr NTR's fans praised the chemistry between with co-actor Ram Charan. The lead actors are gaining all the attention pan-India for their role in 'RRR'. The movie was released on 25th March 2022. The main cast of the movie has joined SS Rajamouli for the success celebration last Night i.e. 6th April 2022. At the success event everyone was looking very happy. In this video let's watch the who else appeared in the celebration.

