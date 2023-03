Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mary Kom, Piku, English Vinglish, and more movies to celebrate, and prioritize women and their experiences, instead of dismissing them as frivolous entertainment. Watch Entertainment Videos.

International Women's Day 2023: Bollywood is known for its love stories, but unfortunately, the female leads often play second fiddle to the male hero. When a film centers around the female lead or celebrates female friendships, it's quickly labeled as a "chick flick" and dismissed as a guilty pleasure. This derogatory term undermines the importance of women's stories and suggests that they're not worth taking seriously. It's time to acknowledge and celebrate films that prioritize women and their experiences, instead of dismissing them as frivolous entertainment.