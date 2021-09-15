videos

Exclusive Interview :Aashika Bhatia Opens Up About Her Experience Of Going Into Bigg Boss OTT, Trolling And More

In an exclusive interview segment with Bollywood Life, popular social media star Aashika Bhatia talks about her experience of going into the Bigg Boss OTT and sharing stage with Karan Johar this Sunday on The Weekend Ka War episode. .Watch video to find out what more she said.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 15, 2021 10:43 AM IST

Aashika Bhatia's exclusive interview : MX Takatak sensation Aashika Bhatia who has appeared in multiple television shows like Meera and Parvarish as a child actor and is quite popular on social media apps, in an exclusive interview segment with Bollywood Life, talks about her experience of going into the Bigg Boss OTT and sharing stage with Karan Johar this Sunday on The Weekend Ka War episode. She also talked about trolling and creating content on social media platforms .Watch video to find out what more she said.

