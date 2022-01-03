videos

Watch Next

Videos

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's New Year's spirit is high; WATCH adorable video of the little munchkins

Videos

83: Kabir Khan BREAKS his silence on box office collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer; 'It would be petty...'

Videos

Karan Johar is FED UP as new actors demand Rs 20-30 crore, Whom is he targeting? Deets inside

Reviews

Rajnikanth watches Ranveer Singh's 83 and his reaction will make the young star very proud!

83: Ranveer Singh opens up on Deepika Padukone as his producer for the first time; says, 'She's the boss in every aspect' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Besides happily sharing that Deepika Padukone is his boss on set and off it, Ranveer Singh also exclusively shared some crucial insights about his upcoming movies like Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as also the latest update on Simmba 2

Russel D'Silva   |    January 3, 2022 11:24 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ranveer Singh opened up about Deepika Padukone being his boss on the sets of 83 and every aspect of his life, when is Cirkus with Director Rohit Shetty expected to release and why is it a perfect throwback to his Golmaal franchise, how Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Karan Johar's quirky, zany take on "All about loving your family", while also providing the latest update on Simmba 2 with Rohit Shetty, besides also revealing that Simmba is his favorite character from his sterling filmography.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all