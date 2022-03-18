videos

A Simple Murder season 2: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub CONFIRMS second season is in the works; shares latest update [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub not only confirms A Simple Murder 2 in this exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife, but also reveals what's the status on the script and when it's likely to go on floors

Russel D'Silva   |    March 18, 2022 7:35 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub shed light on the status of Raazi 2, Tanu Weds Manu 3, Paatal Lok season 2, Tandav season 2 and A Simple Murder season 2. The two revered actors also reveal how OTT and the lockdown have given them a chance to headline projects, beside elaborating why commercial cinema and the star-system is very important and should never be dismissed even in the times of content on OTT platforms. Watch Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub's entire video interview above...

