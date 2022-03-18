Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub not only confirms A Simple Murder 2 in this exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife, but also reveals what's the status on the script and when it's likely to go on floors

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, and shed light on the status of Raazi 2, 3, Paatal Lok season 2, Tandav season 2 and A Simple Murder season 2. The two revered actors also reveal how OTT and the lockdown have given them a chance to headline projects, beside elaborating why commercial cinema and the star-system is very important and should never be dismissed even in the times of content on OTT platforms. Watch Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub's entire video interview above...