Aashram 3: What's similar between Bababji and Marvel's Loki? Bobby Deol REVEALS [Exclusive Video]

Before Aashram 3 releases, Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha open up on comparisons between Babaji and the MCU's Loki in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, since both are portrayed as Gods with evil traits

Russel D'Silva   |    June 1, 2022 7:23 AM IST

Bobby Deol portrays an evil character albeit with roguish charm in MX Player's Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha. Marvel's Loki is full of grey shades and also has that roguish charm. Both characters are ubiquitously loved despite their umpteen shortcomings. Now, before Aashram 3 releases, Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha open up on comparisons between Bobby Deol's Babaji and the MCU's Loki in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, since both are portrayed as Gods with evil traits. Watch their interview above...

