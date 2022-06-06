Aashram 4: Bobby Deol opens up on season 4; says, 'The story should not be forced' [Exclusive Video]

videos

Russel D'Silva   |    June 6, 2022 10:07 AM IST

MX Player has finally released Aashram 3 and while the big reveals and twists have caught everyone’s attention, another thing that has got Aashram fans all curious is when the next season of the Bobby Deol starrer, directed by Prakash Jha, set to return. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha offer the final word on if there's going to be an Aashram 4 and if yes, then how long we'll have to wait. Watch their full exclusive video interview above...

