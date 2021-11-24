videos

Aayush Sharma reveals how many movies he REJECTED between Loveyatri and Antim and the number will make your jaw drop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The sheer number of movies Aayush had the willpower to reject post Loveyatri, given the debacle of that film, shows the confidence and commitment he had for Antim: The Final Truth

Russel D'Silva   |    November 24, 2021 12:07 PM IST

In an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife, Aayush Sharma revealed how many scripts he heard and rejected prior to signing Antim: The Final Truth, while also disclosing how Salman Khan the parallel lead in Antim contrary to popular opinion of his role being an extended cameo. Anyway, the sheer number of movies Aayush Sharma had the willpower to reject post Loveyatri, given the debacle of that film, shows the confidence and commitment he had for Antim: The Final Truth. Watch the video above...

