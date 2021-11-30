videos

Abhishek Bachchan was REPLACED in several movies; REVEALS how Amitabh Bachchan helped him in his lean phase [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangada Singh on her upcoming movie Bob Biswas, her character, and a hilarious prank played by Abhishek Bachchan on sets, Watch video

Malaika Arora suffers a major wardrobe malfunction in an event, Pictures go viral | Watch now

Louis Vuitton’s artistic designer Virgil Abloh passes away at 41 to cancer | Details inside

Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS why he NEVER became a huge star after delivering 9 HITS between 2004 and 2008 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Russel D'Silva   |    November 30, 2021 8:35 PM IST

Despite an inauspicious beginning in Bollywood courtesy Refugee, followed by prolonged lean phase between 2004 and 2008, Abhishek Bachchan had come into his own from 2004 onward, delivering as many as nine hits – Dhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Dus, Bluffmaster, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dhoom 2, Guru, Dostana – between 2004 and 2008. Yet, he never made it as a huge star. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife while talking about his upcoming ZEE5 film Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan shed light on why he never became a huge star like the Khans despite a lengthy purple batch between 2004 and 2008. Watch the video above...

