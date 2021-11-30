In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Abhishek Bachchan shed light on why he never became a huge star like the Khans despite a lengthy purple batch between 2004 and 2008, when Dhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Dus, Bluffmaster, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dhoom 2, Guru, Dostana all were commercially successful

Despite an inauspicious beginning in Bollywood courtesy Refugee, followed by prolonged lean phase between 2004 and 2008, Abhishek Bachchan had come into his own from 2004 onward, delivering as many as nine hits – , , Sarkar, , , Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dhoom 2, Guru, Dostana – between 2004 and 2008. Yet, he never made it as a huge star. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife while talking about his upcoming ZEE5 film Bob Biswas, shed light on why he never became a huge star like the Khans despite a lengthy purple batch between 2004 and 2008. Watch the video above...