In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his low please since his debut till the year 2004, how he kept himself going during that time and how father Amitabh Bachchan helped him during the time

Russel D'Silva   |    November 30, 2021 8:14 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan made his eagerly anticipated, big-screen Bollywood debut back in 2000 with Refugee, but it wasn't the most auspicious of starts, with movie failing both critically and commercially. Post that, it was a prolonged lean phase for four years till 2004, when Dhoom released, followed by Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar and Dus next year. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife while talking about his upcoming ZEE5 film Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his low please since his debut till the year 2004, how he kept himself going during that time and how father Amitabh Bachchan helped him during the time. Watch the video above...

