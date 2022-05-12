videos

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh REVEAL what they would've been had they not been actors [Exclusive Video]

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh take BollywoodLife's exclusive 'Cinema Ka T20' challenge and come up with some answers that range from hilarious to revelatory in a supremely fun rapid-fire round

Russel D'Silva   |    May 12, 2022 7:45 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet took on our signature ‘Cinema Ka T20’ challenge, with a partial Runway 34-themed twist, to come up with some hilarious answers to 20 fun rapid-fire questions, including the one Director from the past they'd love to work with, what they'd have been if not actors and the names of their T20 cricket franchises if they owned one. Watch the full exclusive 'Cinema Ka T20' rapid-fire video of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh above...

