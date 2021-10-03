videos

Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal REVEALS his mother feels he is like Sidharth Shukla [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal speaks about his game plans for the show and also reveals his mother feels he is like Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    October 3, 2021 7:15 AM IST

Bigg Boss 15 has begun and Ieshaan Sehgaal is a part of it. We already saw his first fight with Umar Riaz and it seems he will have an interesting journey. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ieshaan Sehgaal spoke about his game plans for Bigg Boss 15 and how he will survive in the jungle. He also revealed that his mother feels he is like Sidharth Shukla and also wants to meet Sidharth’s mother post Bigg Boss 15.

