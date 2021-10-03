videos

Watch Next

Interviews

Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal REVEALS his mother feels he is like Sidharth Shukla [EXCLUSIVE]

Interviews

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz REVEALS how being in the frontline during Corona will help him survive the show [Exclusive]

Interviews

Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya reveals why she is scared of Salman Khan and shares her surviving strategy [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra opens up on celebrating his birthday in the house, his gameplan and more [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal on his decision to opt out of Bigg Boss OTT, game plans and more [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehajpal is a part of Bigg Boss 15 and in an interview with us, he spoke about his plans for this new season.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    October 3, 2021 7:45 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal is a part of Bigg Boss 15 as well. He had opted out of Bigg Boss OTT to enter Bigg Boss 15. Before entering the house, Pratik Sehajpal spoke about his decision of opting out of Bigg Boss OTT and why it was the right one. He also shared that he is super-excited to meet Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 15. Pratik also has a warning for the other contestants of the show.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all