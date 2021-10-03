Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehajpal is a part of Bigg Boss 15 and in an interview with us, he spoke about his plans for this new season.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal is a part of Bigg Boss 15 as well. He had opted out of Bigg Boss OTT to enter Bigg Boss 15. Before entering the house, Pratik Sehajpal spoke about his decision of opting out of Bigg Boss OTT and why it was the right one. He also shared that he is super-excited to meet Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 15. Pratik also has a warning for the other contestants of the show.