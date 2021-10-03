videos

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz REVEALS how being in the frontline during Corona will help him survive the show [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss 15 has begun and Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz is a part of this season. He spoke about his game plans and strategies of survival in this jungle theme.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    October 3, 2021 1:41 AM IST

Asim Riaz impressed us in Bigg Boss 13 and now his brother Umar Riaz has entered Bigg Boss 15. Before entering the house, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Umar Riaz spoke about his game plans for the show. He also revealed why he had decided to do Bigg Boss 15. Umar Riaz's birthday falls on January 1 and he hopes he stays in the house till then to celebrate it. He also shared how he being in the frontline during Corona will help him survive the jungle of Bigg Boss 15.

