Udaan actress Vidhi Pandya has entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. Before entering the show, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Vidhi Pandya spoke about what made her say yes to the show. She also spoke about how she is planning to survive in this jungle theme. The actress also shared that she is excited about meeting Salman Khan but is also scared of his scolding. Vidhi said that many actors do the show just to meet Salman Khan. Check out the above video to know more.