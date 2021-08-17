videos

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath considers Sidharth Shukla as his role model; says, ‘His anger on Bigg Boss 13 was justified’ [Exclusive]

Karan Nath also gave his game plan on Bigg Boss OTT and said he would take inspiration from Sidharth Shukla, who is known as the angry young man of TV.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    August 17, 2021 3:35 PM IST

Karan Nath is a strong contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Before getting locked inside the house, the actor had a heartfelt chat with us. He spoke about the bond he has with Madhuri Dixit. When asked about his favourite past Bigg Boss contestant, he named Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Karan considered him to be his role model and justified his anger on Bigg Boss 13. Karan also gave us a hint about his game plan on the show. Watch the above video for more.

