Bigg Boss OTT has begun and fans are loving the show. Milind Gaba has entered the show and is doing well. He has been paired with singer Neha Bhasin. Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Milind Gaba in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife correspondent, Garima Singh revealed that he is entering the house to have fun. He also spoke about his first reaction after being offered the show. Milind Gaba also said that he loves Karan Johar's styling and wants to learn from him. He also said that he will be Karan Johar's favourite. Check out the above video to know more.