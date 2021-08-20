Bigg Boss OTT contestant Muskaan Jattana aka Moose Jattana spoke to BollywoodLife before entering the house. She had said that she always knew she will be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Muskaan Jattana is performing well in Karan Johar's show. She has had a few fights but the audience are loving her. Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Moose Jattana in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife spoke about her game plan for the show and how she is going to manage when people will break her down. Muskaan aka Moose also said that she always knew that she would be a part of Bigg Boss once. Check out the above video to know more about Muskaan's chat with us.