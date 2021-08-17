Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt believes he will be amongst the top five [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Nishant Bhatt spoke to BollywoodLife before entering the house and revealed that no one can make him cry and he will be amongst the top five.

Bigg Boss OTT has become the talk of the town after the Sunday Ka Vaar episode with Karan Johar. Before the show began, Nishant Bhatt exclusively spoke to BollywoodLife about his plans. He revealed how he is going to stay inside the house and play the game. He also shared that he is excited to be meeting Karan Johar and that they have worked together in the past. Nishant also said that no one can make him cry but he can make anyone cry. The choreographer is also sure that he might be amongst the top five. Check out the video above to know more.