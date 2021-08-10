videos

Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat feels ex-wife Ridhi Dogra will be a ‘helping hand’ if she is also locked inside the house [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview to BollywoodLife before entering the house, Raqesh Bapat also spoke about how the show is not his cup of tea and he took a lot of time to say yes.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    August 10, 2021 2:58 PM IST

As you might be aware, Raqesh Bapat is a part of Bigg Boss OTT. In an exclusive interview to BollywoodLife before entering the house, the actor spoke about how the show is not his cup of tea and he took a lot of time to say yes. He also said that his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra will be a ‘helping hand’ if she is also locked inside the house. He added that they are still good friends. The actor also compared host Karan Johar with Salman Khan. Have a look at the interview for more.

