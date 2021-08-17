videos

Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Gauahar Khan were some of the most popular contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    August 17, 2021 6:56 PM IST

Zeeshan Khan seems like one different contestant. In an exclusive interview to Bollywood Life before entering the house, the actor said that he doesn’t believe in following the rules. He said that he is a big foodie and might fight over food inside the house. He also revealed which qualities he would like to imbibe from previous contestants like Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Gauahar Khan. Have a look.

