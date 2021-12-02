videos

Abhishek Bachchan took on BollywoodLife's 'Silence the Trolls' round like a boss, tackling negative comments from those who feel he isn't a good actor, he's only in Bollywood because of father Amitabh Bachchan, who still believe that nepotism only works in Bollywood, and especially, those who target daughter Aradhya Bachchan

Russel D'Silva   |    December 2, 2021 7:59 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan has always been an object of criticism since his debut movie in Bollywood, Refugee, but in the age of social media it has gotten far worse, with the critics taking on the form of trolls, and the criticism taking on the form of vitriolic trolling. Now, in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Abhishek Bachchan took on our ‘Silence the Trolls’ round like a boss, giving it back to them in his inimitable calm demeanor, taking on negative comments from those who feel he isn’t a good actor, he’s only in Bollywood because of father Amitabh Bachchan, who still believe that nepotism only works in Bollywood, and especially, those who target daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Watch the video above...

