Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan recommends movies and web series to watch now on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Russel D'Silva   |    December 1, 2021 11:02 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan and the film's Director, Diya Annapurna Ghosh, opened up about their favorite titles on OTT platforms that they’d like to recommend to the audience. And their recommendations are pretty smart, giving viewers multiple choices to enjoy from on Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 while also plugging the work Abhishek Bachchan has done has done on these streaming services. If you haven't guesses it already, then watch the video above... And if you have, watch it anyway...

