Bobby Deol partook in our flagship segment titled 'Throwback Tadka', where the star recalled a very interesting episode from the most iconic dance number of his career, Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, in Gupt

On the 25th anniversary of Gupt, we got in touch with Bobby Deol for our flagship segment titled 'Throwback Tadka', where the star recalled a very interesting episode from the most iconic dance number of his career, Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela. It's funny, surprising and a great piece of trivia for all you Bobby Deol fans. Watch this special, exclusive video interview with Bobby Deol above and travel down memory lane...