Bobby Deol recalls how he pulled off Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, the most iconic song of his career [Exclusive Video]

Bobby Deol partook in our flagship segment titled 'Throwback Tadka', where the star recalled a very interesting episode from the most iconic dance number of his career, Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, in Gupt

Russel D'Silva   |    July 14, 2022 7:14 AM IST

On the 25th anniversary of Gupt, we got in touch with Bobby Deol for our flagship segment titled 'Throwback Tadka', where the star recalled a very interesting episode from the most iconic dance number of his career, Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela. It's funny, surprising and a great piece of trivia for all you Bobby Deol fans. Watch this special, exclusive video interview with Bobby Deol above and travel down memory lane...

