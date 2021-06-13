videos

Kirti Kulhari SPILLS THE BEANS on the sequels of Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

BollywoodLife got the perfect opportunity to put Kirti Kulhari, one of the main actresses of Khichdi, Pink and Mission Mangal, on the hot seat, in an exclusive interview, and she responded with some good and bad news for their sequels. Watch the video below:

Russel D'Silva   |    June 13, 2021 7:08 PM IST

Sometimes, certain movies have the potential for sequels despite the story having been neatly tied up, offering closure to viewers and bringing the characters' journey to a satisfactory conclusion. Three such movies according to BollywoodLife are Khichdi (the 2010 film), Pink and Mission Mangal as the possibilities for their characters venturing into newer horizons are endless. Thankfully, we got the perfect opportunity to put one of the main actresses in all three films, Kirti Kulhari, on the hot seat, in an exclusive interview, and she responded with both some good and bad news for their sequels. Watch the video above to uncover the suspense...

