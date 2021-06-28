Richa Chadha goes all out to focus the limelight on everyday heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic; here's how [EXCLUSIVE]

Through her new initiative, 'KINDRY', Richa Chadha aims to shift the focus on everyday heroes, who're going above and beyond the call of duty to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but may not get as much recognition on account of not being designated as frontline workers. Additionally, the Fukrey actress also opens up on the heroes whose acts have touched her the most.

Richa Chadha may be a toughie on screen and she has a no-nonsense persona in real-life, too, and we love both aspects about the actress, but she also has an amazingly magnanimous side to her, which is once again on display with her new initiative, 'KINDRY', through which she aims to shift the focus on everyday heroes, who're going above and beyond the call of duty to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but may not get as much recognition on account of not being designated as frontline workers. Additionally, Richa Chadha also opens up on the heroes whose acts have touched her the most, how she's contributed in a small way during the crisis and the deaths of near and dear ones being the toughest thing to face during lockdown. Watch the Fukrey actress talk about all this exclusively to BollywoodLife in the video above...