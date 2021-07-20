Hungama 2: Meezaan Jaaferi REVEALS how much the negativity against the trailer and Chura Ke Dil Mera song has affected him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Hungama 2 trailer has been met with an unprecedented onslaught of negativity, especially when compared to the love showered on the trailer of the first movie, and exacerbated by the barrage of criticism directed toward the film's first song, the Chura Ke Dil Mera. How is that made the cast and crew feel, especially young Meezaan Jaaferi, who's pinning his hopes on his second movie to work after the debacle of his debut feature, Malaal?

Russel D'Silva | July 20, 2021 11:29 PM IST