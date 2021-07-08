videos

'We should all be thankful to OTT,' Jimmy Sheirgill OPENS UP on Collar Bomb not releasing on the big screen [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

With Collar Bomb less than a day away from release (9th July) on Disney+ Hotstar, BollywoodLife caught up for an exclusive interview with its lead star, Jimmy Sheirgill, to discuss the movie and various aspects surrounding both its release and Jimmy's future plans

Russel D'Silva   |    July 8, 2021 7:49 PM IST

With Collar Bomb less than a day away from release (9th July) on Disney+ Hotstar, BollywoodLife caught up for an exclusive interview with its lead star, Jimmy Sheirgill, to discuss the movie and various aspects surrounding both its release and Jimmy's future plans. From experiencing relatively lesser pressure when bringing a thriller to the audience and not being disappointed that Collar Bomb is not releasing on the big screen to playing a tough, cop role after a long time, tackling a character with grey shades and whether he's focusing more on OTT content now rather than Bollywood – Jimmy Shergill held nothing back in this no-holds barred chat. Watch the video above... Written by Nikhil Nair and directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, Collar Bomb also stars Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav.

