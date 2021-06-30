Why has Bollywood never made Ramayan and Mahabharat? Swwapnil Joshi aka Uttar Ramayan's Kush answers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

videos

Russel D'Silva   |    June 30, 2021 9:29 AM IST

There have been multiple adaptations of the Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV. In fact, recently, there was even one in the OTT space. However, there has never been a version of the Ramayan and Mahabharat on the big screen. Leave alone Bollywood, even down South, where an epic like the Baahubali franchise has been made, no filmmaker has ever endeavoured to bring the Ramayan or Mahabharat to the big screen, and it's perplexing to be honest. Curious as to what could be the reason, in spite of production values, VGX and budgets drastically being enhanced in Indian cinema over the past five years or so, BollywoodLife asked Swwapnil Joshi, who played TV's original Kush in Ramanand Sagar's Uttar Ramayan, the reason in an exclusive interview, and here's what he had to say about it...

