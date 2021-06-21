World Music Day 2021: Dhvani Bhanushali is a MASSIVE Shah Rukh Khan fangirl; dedicates THIS song to him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Dhvani Bhanushali wholeheartedly spoke on an array of topics from her musical journey, her favourite songs and singers, all her collaborations to date, who all have played mentor to her and been instrumental in shaping her career, and even indulged us by crooning a tune or two from her tracks in this exclusive interview. Plus, there's a special treat in store for all SRK fans.
Today, 21st June, being World Music Day, what better way to commemorate the melody of the day than with one of the country's youngest pop sensations ever, Dhvani Bhanushali. BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with Dhvani Bhanushali, where the singer wholeheartedly spoke on an array of topics from her musical journey, her favourite songs and singers, all her collaborations to date, who all have played mentor to her and been instrumental in shaping her career, and even indulged us by crooning a tune or two from her tracks. However, the highlught of the conversation was her massive fangirl moment for the one, the only, Shah Rukh Khan, and the special song she dedicated to the superstar. Watch Dhvani's special interview for World Music Day 2021 above...