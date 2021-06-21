videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan is the real reason behind Vijay Deverakonda making his Dabboo Ratnani calendar debut – watch video

Entertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is tripping on Justin Bieber's Peaches with bestie and we are loving it – watch video

Entertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction when reminded of his school fights is UNMISSABLE – watch video

Trailers

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer – R Madhavan puts his heart and soul to portray Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan in this riveting watch

World Music Day 2021: Dhvani Bhanushali is a MASSIVE Shah Rukh Khan fangirl; dedicates THIS song to him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Dhvani Bhanushali wholeheartedly spoke on an array of topics from her musical journey, her favourite songs and singers, all her collaborations to date, who all have played mentor to her and been instrumental in shaping her career, and even indulged us by crooning a tune or two from her tracks in this exclusive interview. Plus, there's a special treat in store for all SRK fans.

Russel D'Silva   |    June 21, 2021 6:29 PM IST

Today, 21st June, being World Music Day, what better way to commemorate the melody of the day than with one of the country's youngest pop sensations ever, Dhvani Bhanushali. BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with Dhvani Bhanushali, where the singer wholeheartedly spoke on an array of topics from her musical journey, her favourite songs and singers, all her collaborations to date, who all have played mentor to her and been instrumental in shaping her career, and even indulged us by crooning a tune or two from her tracks. However, the highlught of the conversation was her massive fangirl moment for the one, the only, Shah Rukh Khan, and the special song she dedicated to the superstar. Watch Dhvani's special interview for World Music Day 2021 above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all