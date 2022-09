Mouni Roy takes us through the taboos, limited offers and long-waiting periods she faced before landing Brahmastra in this exclusive masterclass session, titled 'Switching From the Small to Big Screen'

Actors trying to make the switch from the small to big screen, especially in lead roles, rarely find it easy, and more rarer is to find them making a successful transition. Till date, only , and are the only actors to have truly made the leap. So, BollywoodLife decided to put on the hotseat about the challenges she faced to finally land the role of Junoon in , in our exclusive masterclass session, titled 'Switching From the Small to Big Screen', and boy did the actress oblige, walking us through the taboos, her limited offers, the long periods she had to wait and so on and so forth. Watch their exclusive interview above...