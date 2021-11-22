videos

BREAKING! Kartik Aaryan opens up on Freddy's unique concept and release; says, 'My fans are in for a treat' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We finally have word on one of the forthcoming releases of Kartik Aaryan as the actor himself has opened up on the unique concept and possible release of Freddy in an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife

Russel D'Silva   |    November 22, 2021 7:21 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his first OTT release, the Netflix thriller, Dhamaka. And while the film has garnered both critical appreciation and plenty of views from the moment it dropped on Netflix, the actor's fans are also eagerly awaiting any word on his forthcoming releases, especially with them having being delayed due to lockdown like all other movies around us. Well, we finally have word on one of them as Kartik Aaryan himself as opened up on the unique concept and possible release of Freddy in an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife. Watch it above...

