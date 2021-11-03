videos

Call My Agent Bollywood: Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra, Radhika Seth DISCLOSE the party animal and biggest prankster from the cast of Netflix series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Who's the party animal? Who's the biggest prankster? Who took props and costumes home from the sets? Who annoyed Director Shaad Ali more? Who took longer lunch breaks? The cast of Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood disclose all this and more in BollywoodLife's exclusive tell-all video interview.

Russel D'Silva   |    November 3, 2021 7:02 PM IST

Who's the party animal? Who's the biggest prankster? Who took props and costumes home from the sets? Who annoyed Director Shaad Ali more? Who took longer lunch breaks, who would bring food for their cast members and who's more likely to hop a train to get to work faster? Who's most likely to call their own agent in the middle of the night to talk random stuff? The cast of Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood, including Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra and Radhika Seth, disclose all this and more in BollywoodLife's exclusive tell-all video interview. Watch it above...

