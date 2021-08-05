Chitrashi Rawat AKA Komal Chautala From Chak De India Expresses Her Excitement For Indian Women's Hockey Team In Tokyo Olympics

Chitrashi Rawat who played the character of Komal Chautala in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India, in this exclusive interview with BollywoodLife opens up on Indian Women's Hockey team qualifying to semi-finals. Chitrashi has done movies like Fashion and Luck after Chak De India and her work has been appreciated as well. Currently she is seen in Zee TV’s comedy show. Since she is a hockey player herself, She also gets nostalgic about playing Hockey. She also revealed that she has played with Vandana Kataria in the past. The actress also speaks on her upcomimg projects. Watch the video to know more.