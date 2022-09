Sunny Deol dialogues are as iconic as his movies. So, we decided to combine the two in the ultimate 'Sunny Deol'-based game, where his Chup costars, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary, were put on the hot seat

In one of the most fun celeb encounters we've had, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the cast of the recently released thriller movie, Chup, including Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary, with the legendary Sunny Deol missing from the scene. So, to compensate for the superstar's absence, we decided to play the ultimate 'Sunny Deol' quiz with Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary, where the trio translated some of his most iconic dialogues in English while also guessing his superhit movies with the aid of the most unique 1-liner plots. Check out their exclusive video interview above...