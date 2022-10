As people go on about how Bollywood becomes better with each day for women working in the industry, Chup actors Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary also reveal some ways in which it's become worse for women.

Every industry, be it in any field, needs to evolve, and it's no different with the Hindi film industry. However, it doesn't mean that all change is always good. In an exclusive entertainment news interview with BollywoodLife, Chup actors Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary weight in their perspectives across two generations to highlight exactly how Bollywood has made progress for women – meatier roles, better pay, more say in the script and so on – and where it has regressed – too politically correct, narratives always being controlled by PRs and so on. Watch Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary's entire exclusive interview above...