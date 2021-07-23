videos

Watch Next

Interviews

Varun Sharma reveals the experience of shooting a long-distance relationship scene for Chutzpah and it will make you ROFL [EXCLUSIVE]

News and Gossip

Monday Motivation: Janhvi Kapoor's workout pictures and videos will instantly pump up your energy

Entertainment News

Janhvi Kapoor announces a 'low-budget' sequel with a superhit Tamil song playing in the background, but there's a TWIST – watch video

Entertainment News

Before Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani hits screens, here's a look at Bollywood's Top 5 'Hatke Love Stories' that enthralled us all – watch video

Varun Sharma reveals interesting secrets about Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor [Exclusive]

Roohi actor Varun Sharma spoke about his co-stars Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the BL Rapid fire round.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    July 23, 2021 10:12 PM IST

Varun Sharma made his digital debut with Chutzpah today. His performance was appreciated by the audience as well as critics. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, he spoke about his character in Chutzpah. He also took the BL Rapid fire round where he spoke about his most mischievous costar amongst Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Richa Chaddha and Shraddha Kapoor. Varun Sharma shared that he had Varun Dhawan still do crazy stuff. He also spoke about how Shraddha Kapoor used to bring biryani on the sets and Janhvi Kapoor treated him with some yummy South Indian food. To know more, check out the video above.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all