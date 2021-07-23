Varun Sharma reveals interesting secrets about Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor [Exclusive]

Roohi actor Varun Sharma spoke about his co-stars Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the BL Rapid fire round.

Varun Sharma made his digital debut with Chutzpah today. His performance was appreciated by the audience as well as critics. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, he spoke about his character in Chutzpah. He also took the BL Rapid fire round where he spoke about his most mischievous costar amongst Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Richa Chaddha and Shraddha Kapoor. Varun Sharma shared that he had Varun Dhawan still do crazy stuff. He also spoke about how Shraddha Kapoor used to bring biryani on the sets and Janhvi Kapoor treated him with some yummy South Indian food. To know more, check out the video above.