Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing opens up on Bollywood's discrimination against North-Easteners – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

The acceptance of North-Easteners in prominent roles in Bollywood changed with the advent of one Danny Denzogpa. However, it wasn't an easy road for him. As his son, Rinzing Denzogpa, gears up for his debut film, Squad, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive video interview with him and inquired whether the industry is still discriminatory toward North-Easterners.

Russel D'Silva | November 8, 2021 8:12 PM IST