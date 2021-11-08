The acceptance of North-Easteners in prominent roles in Bollywood changed with the advent of one Danny Denzogpa. However, it wasn't an easy road for him. As his son, Rinzing Denzogpa, gears up for his debut film, Squad, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive video interview with him and inquired whether the industry is still discriminatory toward North-Easterners.
There was a time in Bollywood when you'd seldom see people from the North East in important roles. That changed with Danny Denzogpa. However, it wasn't an easy road for the actor as there are several stories of discrimination he had to face even from top filmmakers and big production houses. Now, as his son, Rinzing Denzogpa, gears up for his debut film, Squad, which will release on ZEE5 on 12th November, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive video interview with the starkid and inquired whether the industry and city (Mumbai) in general is still discriminatory toward North-Easterners. Watch what he had to say above...