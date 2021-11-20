Kartik Aaryan played a quiz with BollywoodLife prior to the release of his Netflix thriller, Dhamaka, where we tested him on how well he knows his past and the rarer aspects of his life and career. Not surprisingly, the star aced it like a boss.

Kartik Aaryan, whose Netflix recently recently released on Netflix togood reviews and positive word-of-mouth, played BollywoodLife’s signature ‘Hack Yourself’ game before the OTT premiere of his film, and ended up revealing certain secrets we're sure many of his fans would love to know. We found out how well knows his past and the rarer aspects of his life and career. Not surprisingly, the star aced the quiz like a boss, answering questions about his engineering days, struggling days, the one short film he did after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and the duration of his monologues in both Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies sans any hesitation whatsoever. Watch his full video above...