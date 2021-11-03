videos

Emraan Hashmi opens up about being a 'SCREAM KING' like Bruce Campbell and Sam Neill had he done so many horror movies in Hollywood – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Suffice it to say that Emraan Hashmi knows a thing or two about horror as he's amassed quite the repertoire in the genre. So, during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, we decided to put him on the hot seat and inquire whether he'd have been known as a horror icon had he done such movies in the west

Russel D'Silva   |    November 3, 2021 6:11 PM IST

Emraan Hashmi has quite the repertoire when it comes to horror movies. In fact, it wouldn't be a stretch to call him the only A-list Bollywood star with multiple horror films to his credit. There's Raaz - The Mystery Continues (Raaz 2), Raaz 3, Raaz Reboot (Raaz 3), Ek Thi Daayan and now, the upcoming Amazon Prime horror film, Dybbuk. Suffice it to say that the man knows a thing or two about the genre. So, during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, we put Emraan Hashmi on the hot seat and quizzed him whether he'd have been known as a 'Scream King' like Bruce Campbell or Sam Neill had he done so many horror movies in Hollywood. To check out the star's response watch the interview above...

