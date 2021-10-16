videos

Taapsee Pannu REVEALS why Rashmi Rocket did not opt for a theatrical release, stereotypes against women in athletic world and more [EXCLUSIVE]

Shivani Pawaskar   |    October 16, 2021 12:46 PM IST

Rashmi Rocket has been released on the OTT platform on the occasion of Dusshera. The sports drama film narrates the story of a small-town girl who overcomes all hurdles in her to become a national-level athlete. Taapsee Pannu plays Rashmi, a girl from Kutch, Gujarat. She is forced to undergo a gender test which becomes the biggest hurdle of her life and her career. Now, BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Rashmi aka Taapsee Pannu for an interview. Our correspondent Russel D'Silva asked Taapsee about the OTT release of Rashmi Rocket. For the uninitiated, theatres are all set to re-open. Hence, we asked her whether she ever thought of pushing the release of Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee revealed the reason for the same and even spoke about the stereotypes against women and more.

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It also features Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Bannerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Joshi and more.

