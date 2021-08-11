BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal and the reality TV show contestant seemed pretty chilled out. Well, why not? After all, reality TV shows are like her home turf.

Divya Agarwal entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday. However, it was tough luck on her part as she got nominated in the first week itself. However, Divya took it in a stride and decided to give her best as she entered the house. Before that, BollywoodLife.com got in touch with the actress and reality TV show winner and she seemed pretty chilled out. Well, why not? After all, reality TV shows are like her home turf. We asked Divya whether she had any strategy in place for Bigg Boss OTT the actress said she didn't. Citing examples of her previous reality TV shows, Divya Agarwal said that she had had plenty of experience and hoped it would come in handy for her inside Bigg Boss OTT house.

We also asked her to name her favourite contestant and she revealed, " and ." Divya revealed that she loved their nok-jhok and fights in Bigg Boss 14. She added that she would be in two minds as to whom to support.