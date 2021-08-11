videos

Bigg Boss OTT: 'Iske aage bhi duniya hai,' Pratik Sahejpal FUMES on being called Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend; CONFESSES he cheated on one of his exes [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sahejpal and asked him a question regarding Pavitra Punia. Here's what he had to say...

Shivani Pawaskar   |    August 11, 2021 7:30 AM IST

Pratik Sahejpal is one of the most-talked-about contestants in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. The actor and reality TV show contestant sat down with us and had a little heart-to-heart chat over various things before he entered the house of Bigg Boss. We asked Pratik if would it have been difficult for him to enter Bigg Boss had he still been in a relationship with Pavitra Punia as he had previously opened up saying that she was very possessive about him. Pratik took the opportunity to say that everyone has their own identity and people should move on and not label people as someone's ex, y or z. He said that he has worked in several TV shows and is the son of his father and has his individual identity. Likewise, he added that Pavitra has her own identity. He also added that he had had relationships before Pavitra and after breaking up with Pavitra as well.

We also asked Pratik whether he is okay with finding a soulmate inside the house. The Bebaakee actor called spade a spade saying that people usually fake it in a reality TV show. But he was open to meet a soulmate if he found a genuine person.

