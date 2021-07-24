Kundali Bhagya's Prithvi aka Sanjay Gagnani shares a shocking WORST incident that took place on the sets of the show [Exclusive] 

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani for an interview. The actor also played a short rapid-fire round with us wherein he answered several questions including his worst memory or incident from the sets.

Sanjay Gagnani is one of the noted television actors. He is currently playing the role of Prithvi in ZEETV's popular TV show, Kundali Bhagya that essentially stars and . BollywoodLife.com got in touch with the actor for an interview. The actor also played a short rapid-fire round with us wherein he answered several questions like his worst memory or incident from the sets, one of the most memorable pranks that he played on any of the cast members, a most lovable cast member on the sets and more. We also asked him whether anyone annoys him on the sets and the actor revealed that he gets irked when someone doesn't knock on the door when entering his makeup room. However, his worst incident is quite shocking. Sanjay Gagnani also spoke about his much-awaited wedding with actress Poonam Preet. Watch the whole video and learn about Sanjay Gagnani's shocking incident from the sets of Kundali Bhagya.