Donal Bisht entered the Bigg Boss 15 house yesterday. She and Ieshaan Sehgaal were sent to the Jungle camp instead of the house. Check out her EXCLUSIVE interview here:

Shivani Pawaskar   |    October 3, 2021 12:07 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15 premiered last night. Salman Khan welcomed 13 contestants last night including Donal Bisht. Donal made a stunning entry on a peppy track. She looked extremely gorgeous and came out as a strong-headed and level-headed girl. Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Donal and she shared her strategies, her personality and more. Last night at the Bigg Boss 15, while on stage Donal said that she always calls spade a spade. While talking to us, Donal said that she knows how to differentiate between right and wrong. The Ek Deewana Tha actress also revealed that she is not too fond of household works. Well, that's a little problematic, but Donal is up for the game.

Donal said that she is looking forward to the weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan.

