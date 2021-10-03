Shamita Shetty is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Watch her EXCLUSIVE interview with BollywoodLife.

Bigg Boss 15 commenced last night. And 13 contestants were introduced by last night. Tonight, we will get to see , Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat entering the house. Before she began her journey inside the house, BollywoodLife.com had got in touch with the actress who aced the Bigg Boss OTT game too. While talking to us, she revealed that she'll miss seeing Raqesh Bapat in the house 24X7. Shamita also spoke about her bond with Pratik and shared her excitement to be a part of Salman Khan's show again. Shamita said that she has no strategy in place as of now and is very scared about the jungle theme.