Esha Deol shares her take on nepotism, 'We have our own struggle being born to parents who are legends' [EXCLUSIVE]

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Esha Deol Takhtani finally gave her take on nepotism. She also spoke about her bond with her mother, Hema Malini.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    August 3, 2021 10:30 PM IST

Esha Deol Takhtani was recently seen in a film titled Ek Duaa. She has been appreciated for her role in the film. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Esha Deol spoke about her character in the film and what she wants the audience to learn from it. She also spoke about her bond with her mother, Hema Malini and her kids. Esha Deol also gave her take on nepotism. She said people like her who are born to parents who are legends have their own struggle and hence everything in the industry is equal for them as well as for outsiders. Check out the above video to find out more.

