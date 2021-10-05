videos

Esha Gupta opens up on being a SEX SYMBOL; reveals what it takes 'to flaunt a bikini body' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

What does it take to confidently don those sizzling bikinis, adopt a devil-may-care attitude to the trolls, how does she react to being termed a sex symbol and what's the advice she has for others who wish to have a bikini body? Esha Gupta answers all this and more in BollywoodLife's exclusive interview below...

Russel D'Silva   |    October 5, 2021 8:42 AM IST

Esha Gupta is somoking hot – no two ways about it. In fact, some have even labelled he 'India's Kim Kardashian', owing to her spicy bikini shoots. However, what does it take to confidently don those sizzling bikinis, adopt a devil-may-care attitude to the trolls, how does she react to being termed a sex symbol and what's the advice she has for others who wish to have a bikini body? Esha Gupta answers all this and more in BollywoodLife's exclusive interview above...

