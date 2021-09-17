videos

Filmy Friday: When Jackie Chan made Mallika Sherawat confident to appear at Cannes; told her, 'I'm a big star and you're my arm-candy' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

One of the biggest revelations Malliak Sherawat made in BollywoodLife's 'Fashion, Fitness, Films' exclusive segment was how she found the confidence to walk at the Cannes Film Festival and carry herself so well, and how it was her The Myth costar, Jackie Chan, who inspired the confidence in her

Russel D'Silva   |    September 17, 2021 9:29 AM IST

BollywoodLife recently sat down with Mallika Sherawat for our special segment, F3 – Fashion, Fitness, Films and the actress was in a completely sharing mood. One of the biggest revelations she made was about how she, as a small-town girl, found the confidence to walk at the Cannes Film Festival and carry herself so well, and how it was her The Myth costar, Jackie Chan, who inspired the confidence in her, going so far as telling her, “I'm a big star and you're my arm-candy, just be very confident.” Mallika Sherawat also proceeds to tell us how she wasn't confident at all in the beginning upon entering the industry, watching girls who were more beautiful and talented than her, and how it took time for her to cultivate that attitude she possess today. Watch her entire exclusive interview above...

