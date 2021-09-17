One of the biggest revelations Malliak Sherawat made in BollywoodLife's 'Fashion, Fitness, Films' exclusive segment was how she found the confidence to walk at the Cannes Film Festival and carry herself so well, and how it was her The Myth costar, Jackie Chan, who inspired the confidence in her

also proceeds to tell us how she wasn't confident at all in the beginning upon entering the industry, watching girls who were more beautiful and talented than her, and how it took time for her to cultivate that attitude she possess today.