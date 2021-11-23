videos

From Salman Khan's only movie with Sridevi to how many films Bhai has written – Antim actor Aayush Sharma takes the ultimate Bhaijaan quiz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Aayush Sharma played the ultimate Salman Khan quiz with BollywoodLife, where he answered a bunch of tough questions pertaining to Salman's sprawling career. Check out if he aced it and how well you know Bhai yourself...

Russel D'Silva   |    November 23, 2021 12:24 AM IST

In an exclusive interview, Antim: The Final Truth actor Aayush Sharma played the ultimate Salman Khan quiz with BollywoodLife, called ‘Bhaijaan Meri Jaan’, where he answered a bunch of tough questions pertaining to Salman’s sprawling career from Bhai’s only movie with Sridevi and how many movies Salman has written along with naming them to Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s second movie together after Karan Arjun, how many times the former has played Prem on screen and how many times Salman has appeared with both his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, in the same film. Watch the video above...

